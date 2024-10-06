Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Canadian lady Adrienne Munju for importing large consignment of ‘Canadian Loud’, a strong strain of synthetic cannabis at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos

The 41-year-old Canadian lady was arrested at terminal 1 of the Lagos airport on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

Canadian lady was arrested at terminal 1 of the Lagos airport Photo credit:@ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, October 6 via the agency's X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ndlea_nigeria.

Babafemi explained that Munju was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on a KLM airline flight from Canada

“During a joint examination of her three bags, Adrienne who was coming to Nigeria for the first time was found with 74 parcels of the illicit substance weighing 35.20 kilograms stuffed in two of her three bags.

According to the statement, the Canadian confessed she was offered 10,000 Canadian dollars to traffic the consignment through an online platform

“In her statement, she claimed she was recruited to traffic the consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars upon successful delivery in Lagos. She said she took the offer because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing master’s degree programme in Canada.”

NDLEA: Wanted ex-beauty queen surrendered after hiding for 8 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that wanted ex-beauty queen, Aderinoye Queen Christmas surrendered herself to the NDLEA after hiding for eight months.

The NLDEA declared her wanted after she escaped from her residence in Lekki, Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Aderinoye claimed she has been hiding in Akure Ondo state since she escaped in January 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng