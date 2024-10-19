The Osun State Government announced that the Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee is close to finalizing its recommendations

Commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, confirmed that the committee is led by Chief of Staff Hon. Kazeem Akinleye, among others

The government emphasized its commitment to a sustainable implementation of the minimum wage and assured the public that details will be released soon

The Osun State Government has provided a fresh update on the progress of implementing the new minimum wage for workers in the state.

The committee, set up by Governor Ademola Adeleke, is working to ensure a smooth process for the approval and implementation of the new wage structure.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, in a statement, announced that the state’s Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee is close to finalizing its recommendations.

He said:

"The committee has been diligently working to conclude its assignment without delay.

"Their mandate is to recommend adjustments that arise from the new minimum wage law."

Details of key figures in the negotiation

The committee, which includes both government officials and labour representatives, is led by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye, on the government side, while Comrade Arapasopo Abimbola Christopher, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, heads the labour team.

Alimi emphasized that the administration is committed to implementing the minimum wage sustainably, in line with Governor Adeleke’s five-point agenda.

The Osun government reassured the public that details of the new wage structure would be announced as soon as the committee submitted its report for approval, The Punch reported.

