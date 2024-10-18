Bauchi State Police arrested two 15-year-old students, Hamza Sadiq and Adamu Ahmadu, for allegedly stealing 100 mobile phones

In a shocking incident, the Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two secondary school students for allegedly stealing 100 mobile phones and other electronic devices from a mobile shop in Bauchi.

The suspects, both aged 15, have been identified as Hamza Sadiq and Adamu Ahmadu, students of Bakari Dukku Comprehensive Secondary School.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, revealed that the arrest was made following a report by a shop owner who claimed his store had been burglarized, The Cable reported

Wakil stated:

"On October 1, 2024, a mobile shop owner reported the theft of 100 mobile phones, 75 MP4 players, 30 phone batteries, 50 memory cards, and a Bluetooth headset."

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, immediately directed the Operation Restore Peace (ORP) team, led by CSP Kim Albert, to investigate the crime.

Their efforts led to the swift apprehension of the two students.

Suspects confess to the crime

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the theft, detailing how they obtained the key to the shop, timed the owner's absence, and repeatedly accessed the store to steal items, Vanguard reported.

Wakil said:

"The suspects confessed to selling the stolen phones at prices ranging from N5,000 to N8,000.

"The proceeds were used to purchase clothes, food, and even a smartphone, which was later stolen from one of the suspects."

Police have since recovered 21 mobile phones, five MP4 players, a phone charger, and the key to the shop from the suspects.

The police have confirmed that the two minors will be sent to a remand home for rehabilitation after the investigation is complete.

Wakil added,

"These boys will be rehabilitated to ensure they don't fall back into a life of crime."

