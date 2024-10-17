Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, joined key agriculture stakeholders to celebrate the World Food Day 2024

Sanwo-Olu said his government’s objective is to develop the agricultural sector in alignment with the SDGs, particularly those related to zero hunger and improving agriculture and rural productivity

The Lagos governor stated that events like the Lagos Farm Fair provide a genuine platform to support local farmers

Ikeja, Lagos state - In celebration of the United Nations World Food Day, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made a strong call for action on food security at the Lagos Farm Fair, held at the Police College, Ikeja.

The event, themed “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future,” underscored the significance of agriculture and smallholder farmers in driving sustainable development and ensuring access to nutritious food for all Nigerians.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said safe food practices play a critical role in ensuring not only citizens' well-being but also the sustainability of our food systems.

The Lagos governor stated during his keynote address:

“Lagos is committed to transforming agriculture, and events like the Lagos Farm Fair provide a platform to strengthen our farmers while ensuring access to nutritious food for everyone."

He emphasised the need for ongoing public-private partnerships to combat hunger and malnutrition across the country.

Odiri Erewa-Meggison, board director of the British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation, reaffirmed the Foundation’s longstanding dedication to empowering Nigeria’s agricultural sector. She highlighted BATNF’s support to over 300,000 smallholder farmers and the positive impact on more than 1.7 million lives nationwide over the last two decades.

Erewa-Meggison said:

“While progress has been made, millions of Nigerians still struggle to access healthy and nutritious food. Agriculture holds the key to a more secure food system.

"At BATN Foundation, we are committed to empowering farmers—the backbone of our food systems—through training, capacity building, and financial support. Together, we can create a sustainable future where everyone has access to nutritious food.”

She also stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, extending her gratitude to the Lagos state government, Stanbic IBTC, and other partners for their steadfast support. Erewa-Meggison urged the public to support local farmers by purchasing locally grown produce and embracing small-scale farming as a path toward self-reliance and sustainability.

Dr. Rotimi Fashola, senior special adviser to the governor on Agriculture, lauded the efforts of the BATN Foundation and its partners for their invaluable contributions to Lagos’ food security initiatives.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting programs that empower farmers and boost agricultural productivity throughout the state.

Dr. Fashola said:

“We recognise the significant role of smallholder farmers in ensuring food security, and we will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to help them thrive."

Oludare Odusanya, general manager of BATNF, highlighted the need for stakeholders to adopt sustainable farming practices to safeguard the environment for future generations. He emphasised the critical importance of equipping smallholder farmers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to succeed in the agricultural sector.

Odusanya said:

“We must prioritise sustainability in our farming practices to ensure a healthy and viable food system for the future. By empowering smallholder farmers, we can build a resilient agricultural economy that benefits everyone."

The event attracted several notable attendees, including Emmanuel Fatal Audu, permanent secretary, Lagos state ministry of agriculture and food systems; Olootu Emmanuel, the Lagos state house committee chairman on Agriculture; Adetoro Adebanjo, head of consumer, corporate, and investment banking at Stanbic IBTC; Folusho Olaniyan (OON), technical director of BATNF; along with other government officials, heads of agencies, and royal dignitaries. All expressed their commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural development and ensuring food security for all.

A key highlight of the event was the donation of 40, fifty-kilogram smoking kilns to smallholder farmers and agribusinesses by the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN Foundation), in partnership with the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA).

This “Fingerlings to Fork” initiative, aimed at supporting the livelihoods of smallholder fish farmers in Lagos State, is part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to boost agricultural productivity and enhance food security in the region. The smoking kilns will enable farmers to preserve fish and other produce more efficiently, reducing post-harvest losses and increasing income generation potential.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and excitement, acknowledging the positive impact the donation will have on their businesses. Many noted that the smoking kilns would significantly improve their production capacity and provide better opportunities for scaling their operations.

The Lagos Farm Fair, organised in collaboration with the Lagos state ministry of agriculture and food system, continues to provide a platform for smallholder farmers to showcase their produce, enhance market access, and create business opportunities. The fair remains a key contributor to Lagos state’s food security efforts by promoting agricultural development and fostering economic growth.

