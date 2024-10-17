The death toll from the petrol tanker explosion in Majiya town, Jigawa State, has increased to 147

A mass burial for the 147 victims took place on Wednesday, as community members and families mourned those lost in the tragic incident

74 injured individuals are being treated in hospitals across Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, and Yobe states, with some critically injured victims transferred to specialized hospitals for advanced care

Jigawa state - The death toll from the tragic petrol tanker explosion in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area, Jigawa State, has risen to 147.

Legit.ng reported that the disaster occurred late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., when a petrol tanker lost control near Khadija University in Majiya town. The tanker, traveling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State, overturned and exploded.

Mass burial underway as death toll of Jigawa state tanker explosion hits 145 Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

Local authorities confirmed the updated casualty figures on Wednesday evening, as mass burial rites were held for the victims.

The Chairman of Taura Local Government Area, Shu’aibu Hambali, announced the latest figures while speaking on a live broadcast with Arewa Radio.

He confirmed that 147 people had perished in the explosion, surpassing earlier reports that placed the death toll at 105, The Punch reported.

Hambali said:

"We counted the bodies just before the mass burial was conducted today."

He further revealed that 74 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals within Jigawa and nearby states, including Ringim General Hospital, and facilities in Bauchi and Yobe.

Injured victims transferred for specialized treatment

Some of the most critically injured victims were transferred to Dala Orthopedic Hospital and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano State for advanced care.

Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Shiisu Adam, provided an update on the situation:

"As of now, the confirmed number of injured stands at 55, up from the 50 previously reported."

Mass burial held for victims

In a somber event on Wednesday, October 16, the remains of the 147 victims were laid to rest in a mass burial, attended by grieving families and community members, Leadership reported.

Local authorities urged residents to avoid dangerous situations such as fuel scooping to prevent future tragedies.

Tinubu takes key action as fuel tanker explosion kills over 100

In another deelopment, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 16, directed the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume, to lead a federal government delegation to Jigawa state in response to a fatal inferno in Majia town.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, the government delegation will comprise the minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; minister of transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali; corps marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed; and the senior special assistant to the president on community engagement (North West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng