A tragic fuel tanker explosion in Majiya town, Jigawa state, has claimed the lives of 167 people

The governor of Jigawa state Umar Namadi made this known on Thursday and added that 67 injured people are currently receiving medical treatment

Governor Namadi also disclosed to the press that the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf has pledged N100 million to support the victims and their families

A total of 167 persons have so far lost their lives following the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Tuesday, October 15, in Majiya town in the Taura local government area of Jigawa state.

Jigawa tanker explosion: Death toll hits 167

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state made the disclosure when the Kano state Governor Abba Yusuf, paid him a condolence visit at the Government House Dutse on Thursday evening, October 17.

“As of Thursday evening, 167 lives had been lost in the fire disaster,” Namadi said.

As reported by The Punch, he disclosed that no fewer than 67 people are currently receiving medical treatment at various medical facilities within and outside the state.

Kano Gov Yusuf donates N100 million

The governor expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the people of Jigawa state and thanked Kano state for its generous support during this difficult time.

He assured that the N100 million donated by the Kano government would be judiciously used to aid the victims of the unfortunate incident and their families.

Many people, globally, have commiserated with the state government and families of the affected victims and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, had commenced an investigation into the petrol tanker explosion.

