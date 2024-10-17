Nigeria's aviation minister, Festus Keyamo, has been commended by the Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development (CACD) for his achievements

The centre said the aviation sector has witnessed significant reforms, including addressing dollar repatriation concerns, under Keymo's leadership

The CACD added that Keyamo's focus on air safety and transparency has also boosted confidence in local airlines

Abuja, FCT—Amid speculations of a cabinet reshuffle, the Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development (CACD) has praised Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, for his "achievements" in Nigeria's aviation sector.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, October 17, Prince Madaki, the centre's director, said under Keyamo's leadership, the aviation sector has seen significant reforms, including tackling dollar repatriation concerns, empowering local carriers, and modernising airport infrastructure.

Aviation minister Festus Keyamo hailed as a transformative leader who has revolutionised Nigeria's aviation sector. Photo credit: Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development (CACD)

Source: UGC

He also noted that airlines' relocation to the newly constructed terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport has improved the passenger experience.

Kayemo: Air safety and transparency prioritised

According to Madaki, Keyamo prioritised deploying modern facilities and equipment through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), boosting air safety.

He added that the minister's focus on building confidence in local airlines has yielded results, with more Nigerians opting for domestic carriers.

"From enhancing air safety and empowering local airlines to modernising airport infrastructure, Mr Keyamo has demonstrated that with visionary leadership, long-lasting progress is achievable," he said.

Keyamo aligns with Tinubu's renewed hope agenda - Madaki

Madaki said Keyamo aligned with the Bola Tinubu administration’s renewed hope agenda.

"Under his leadership, the aviation sector is experiencing a renaissance, offering a beacon of hope for Nigerians who rely on air travel for both domestic and international purposes," he added in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Meanwhile, the centre called for continued infrastructure development, reduced operational costs, and international collaboration to enhance sector growth.

Keyamo threatens UK aviation authority

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Keyamo warned that British Airways might be relocated from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

This move came in response to the UK Civil Aviation Authority's refusal to permit Air Peace to operate direct flights to Heathrow International Airport in London.

Keyamo spoke in Lagos during the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) annual conference.

