Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has warned that British Airways might be relocated from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

This move comes in response to the UK Civil Aviation Authority's refusal to permit Air Peace to operate direct flights to Heathrow International Airport in London.

"Who Does That": Keyamo Threatens to Remove British Airways from Lagos over Heathrow slot Dispute

Keyamo mentioned that he has already reached out to his UK counterpart, urging them to allow Air Peace or any other Nigerian airline to use Heathrow, regardless of the slot availability cited by UK airport authorities.

He shared these remarks on Friday in Lagos during the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

Keyamo stated that his ministry is waiting for a response from the UK authorities and warned that if their request is not granted, British Airways might be relocated from Lagos to another airport within Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) that Nigeria has with other countries, indicating that non-compliance could result in retaliatory measures from the Nigerian government.

Keyamo also pointed out that air connectivity and codeshare arrangements are more efficient at Heathrow Airport compared to London Gatwick International Airport, where the airline currently operates.

Keyamo said:

“We have already written to the United Kingdom to give Nigerian carriers, especially Air Peace Heathrow Airport, which is a tier one airport, just as we have British Airways, using our Lagos airport. We may as well give BA Ilorin to operate to. When we asked for Heathrow Airport, you’re telling us to go to a slot committee. Who does that? Air Peace I can tell you is on its way to Heathrow away from Gatwick."

He lamented the high failure rate among Nigerian airlines but assured that the government would keep fostering a supportive environment for their success.

Keyamo also linked the domestic market's high airfares to Nigerian airlines' decreased aircraft capacity, and he pledged that the government would help these airlines expand.

