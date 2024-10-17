Heavy rainfall caused significant flooding in Lagos' Iyana Oworo area, trapping vehicles and commuters in deep water on Thursday

Video showed vehicles struggling amidst the flood as they try to meander through the flooded road in Lagos

Climate advocate Solomon Dayo shared his journey from witnessing firsthand effects to promoting environmental action in Nigeria

Early Thursday morning, heavy rainfall led to flooding in the Iyana Oworo area of Lagos.

According to the PUNCH, numerous cars were trapped in water.

Heavy rainfall in Lagos leads to severe flooding. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It was said that what began as a minor issue quickly escalated, transforming roads into vast pools.

The severity of the situation in Iyana Oworo was aptly contextualised by Solomon Dayo, a climate advocate who previously spoke to Legit.ng about how growing up in Lagos and experiencing flooding first-hand led to his advocacy.

In his words:

"Growing up in Lagos, I witnessed the firsthand effect of climate change where communities are being flooded because of rise in sea level combined with clogged up drainages from indiscriminate disposal of waste. I didn’t understand all of these as effects of climate change till I got admission to university and I started volunteering in 2019, then I could relate all the experiences to adverse effects of climate change," Dayo explained.

Dayo's experiences have fueled his enthusiasm for promoting climate action in Nigeria.

"These experiences made me enthusiastic about promoting climate action for a better environment in Nigeria. My continuous activism comes from a place of passion and understanding how the adverse effects of climate change have affected and are affecting vulnerable communities. So I believe that little efforts translate to BIG IMPACTS," he added.

See the video below:

Downpour causes massive flood in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a prolonged period of heavy rainfall in the past few days has resulted in severe flooding in residential areas and major roads in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The downpour, which lasted for several hours on Wednesday, has left many residents stranded and their properties damaged.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the flooding has affected several areas, including Epe, Eredo, Bogije, Labora, Abijon, Sangotedo, Awoyaya, and Ibeju-Lekki.

