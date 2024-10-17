Communities along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, including Isheri, Arepo, Lafenwa, and Warewa, are experiencing rising water levels

The gradual flooding has caused significant anxiety among residents, with some, like Kunle Adejobi, considering relocating

Ogun State authorities, including Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, have acknowledged the water release from the Oyan Dam as a preventive measure to avoid a larger disaster

Ogun state - Residents of communities along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, including Isheri, Arepo, Lafenwa, and Warewa, are on edge following reports of water release from the Oyan River Dam by the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority.

The release, which began over the weekend, has led to gradual flooding in areas near the Ogun River, leaving residents concerned about a potential repeat of last year's devastating floods.

Rising waters spark panic

By Monday, the river’s current had intensified, and by Tuesday, water overflowed from the banks, flooding several areas, including the Long Bridge. Residents fear another round of crisis as the water levels rise, The Punch reported.

Muftau Alabi, a resident of Isheri North GRA, expressed his concerns:

"We woke up on Sunday and saw our street gradually flooding. Everyone is worried now but we are still coping with the situation.

"Those who are close to where the water came in from cannot drive into their premises any longer. We hope this won’t be a repetition of the disaster we witnessed last year."

Residents consider relocation

The growing floodwaters have disrupted businesses and caused anxiety among residents. Kunle Adejobi, another resident, revealed that people are already considering relocating from the area to avoid being trapped by the flooding.

Adejobi said:

"It is sad we are experiencing this flood problem again. People are already thinking of leaving the area to avoid being caught up in the usual flood crisis.

"I am still observing if it won’t get beyond this level before I consider a temporary relocation."

The floodwaters have already reached the industrial avenue, affecting companies such as Mikano and Hogan Technologies.

Authorities acknowledge dam water release

According to Abayomi Akinde, Chairman of Riverview Estate, the situation is being closely monitored, Vanguard reported.

He confirmed that water is being released from the Oyan Dam at a higher percentage than usual, contributing to the flooding.

Akinde explained:

"There is some little flood and water is coming in gradually but as of now, we are not raising an alarm yet because it is not at the threatening level. We are only hoping that it will recede.

"This is absolutely as a result of the dam. For now, they are releasing water at 12 per cent. I have always said, when water is released at 10 per cent, it is enough for us to notice."

Government Response and Intervention

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged the situation and is working on mitigation efforts. Governor Dapo Abiodun, who visited the flooded areas last year, assured residents that his administration is collaborating with the Federal Government to address the flood risk.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, explained the necessity of releasing water from the Oyan Dam to prevent a larger disaster similar to the flood crisis in Borno State.

He emphasized that the government had prepared for such incidents by dredging key tributaries earlier in the year.

Oresanya said:

"During this period, you cannot lock the dam. You have to open it, otherwise it will break, and the disaster that happened in Borno State may happen here.

So, there must be a spill at this period... even though you can see water around you, it will not get to you."

