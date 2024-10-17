Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed his pride and admiration for his brother, Adedeji Adeleke, following the successful securing of a permit for a thermal power plant

He highlighted the family’s strong values of faith and perseverance, encouraging others to persist in the face of challenges

The Osun State Governor connected his reason for dancing to his brother’s victory while celebrating him

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has publicly expressed his pride and admiration for his brother, Adedeji Adeleke, following the latter's successful struggle to secure a permit for Nigeria’s largest thermal power plant.

This heartfelt tribute follows Adedeji’s recent recounting of the challenges he faced during the permit acquisition process.

Governor Adeleke praises brother for power plant triumph. Photo credit: Instagram/AAdeleke

Source: Instagram

"Proud of my big bro always. My Chairman," Governor Ademola Adeleke wrote.

"Our parents always taught us to take everything to God in all that we do."

Governor Adeleke praises Davido's father

Adedeji Adeleke, a prominent businessman and father of music star Davido, shared the difficulties he encountered with government officials while trying to obtain the necessary permits for his 1250-megawatt power plant.

Despite being told that his project "would never see the light of day," Adedeji’s unwavering faith and persistence ultimately led to the project's approval.

Governor Ademola Adeleke hopes that his brother’s testimony will serve as an inspiration to others.

"I hope this testimony inspires others not to give up when faced with those trying to stand between them and their goals," he wrote.

The Governor also connected his own expressions of joy and faith to his brother’s eventual triumph.

"This is why I dance to praise my God," he added.

See the video and his reaction below:

Davido's Dad speaks in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Deji Adeleke, the founder of the Adeleke University in Osun state and father of Nigeria's afro-beat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed to be generating about 15 per cent of Nigeria's electricity in his own company.

In a trending video, Davido's father disclosed that he had some Chinese companies working for him, and they are about to complete another power plant, which is 1250 megawatts.

