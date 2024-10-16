The family of the late CEO of Access Bank Holdings Herbert Wigwe, has reacted to the report that the father of the renowned banker is asking for 20% of his late son's wealth

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe denied ever asking for 20% of the estate and assets of his late son after his death

He said the report that claimed he planned to disinherit his grandchildren is entirely false and grossly misleading

Rivers state - The family of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, has denied the involvement of the late banker’s father in the alleged dispute over his properties.

A member of the family, Emeka Wigwe rubbished the claim that the deceased father, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, was asking for 20% of the estate of his late son.

The 20% was said to be allocated to him and other family members, which is against Herbert’s will, stating that his assets should be distributed exclusively among his children.

As reported by Premium Time, the deceased father refuted the allegations and denied dispute over his late son’s property.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Emeka Wigwe on Tuesday, October 15.

“To clarify, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe has never sought 20% of the Estate of the late Herbert Wigwe, and no such request has been made by any family member. The claim in these reports that Pastor Shyngle Wigwe intended to disinherit his grandchildren is entirely false and grossly misleading.”

The statement added that the father of the late renowned banker “has always prioritised the well-being and unity of his family.”

