Buba Marwa speaks on sacking pilot for taking drugs

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) has narrated how he sacked his pilot for taking drugs

Marwa said he conducted a test on the pilot and the result came out positive after some passengers complained about him

He explained that the incident happened about 21 years ago while he was operating the defunct airline, Albarka Air

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) said he sacked a pilot in his defunct airline, Albarka Air, for testing positive for drugs.

Marwa said he terminated the captain’s appointment after he caused passengers to panic while flying a plane to Maiduguri 21 years ago.

Marwa said he sacked the pilot without wasting time and reported him to the NCAA Photo credit:@ndlea_nigeria

As reported by The Punch, he stated this at the third edition of The Conversation Conference, a programme held to mark the World Mental Health Day celebration in Abuja.

The former military governor of Lagos state said he got several calls from passengers complaining about the captain.

“They told me that midway through that encounter, the captain announced through the intercom ‘, Ladies and gentlemen, I have bad news for you’, and he kept quiet for a minute or two before saying, ‘We will be diverting the flight to Kano.’ That was all the bad news he wanted to say. But people had already panicked. Those who felt like fainting at that moment did before he concluded that they were diverting to Kano.”

Marwa said he carried out an investigation immediately after the complaints. He explained that the pilot did a drug test and tested positive for the substance.

“So I fired him immediately without wasting time and reported him to the NCAA. From there, we started doing random drug testing for all the pilots and crew members.”

