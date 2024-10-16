Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched the commercial operations of the long-awaited Lagos Red Line train with an inaugural trips

Sanwo-Olu described the experience as “smooth and outstanding,” highlighting the train’s potential to transform public transportation in Lagos

The Governor announced that regular scheduled train services will commence immediately, with plans to introduce additional rolling stock next year

Lagos state - The Lagos stater governor, Babajde Sanwo-Olu has on Tuesday, October 15, kicked off the operation of the Lagos red line train with an inaugural trip.

The Lagos Red Line train made its inaugural journey from Oyingbo Station to Agbado, however, marking the official commencement of commercial operations for the long-awaited rail service.

Sanwo-Olu takes inaugural trip with cabinet members, others

In a statement shared via X by the Lagos state government, the governor arrived at Oyingbo Station at 5:00 PM, with conmpany of the state cabinet members, lawmakers, corporate executives, and journalists who were invited to join the trip.

Amid cheers, the Governor made the boarding announcement that signaled the start of the train service.

The train departed on time and, just four minutes later, arrived at Yaba Station, where several passengers disembarked to connect with the Last Mile transport service to reach their final destinations.

The train then continued its journey, stopping at Mushin before heading towards Oshodi and Ikeja, where Sanwo-Olu and his entourage disembarked after a swift 34-minute ride from Oyingbo.

Speaking to reporters at Ikeja Station, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the inaugural journey as “smooth and outstanding.”

The governor emphasized the train’s potential to transform public transportation in Lagos by significantly reducing commuting times.

He said:

“This experience will help address public transportation challenges in Lagos, improve connectivity, and reduce journey times for commuters traversing the city.

"From here in Ikeja, the train will proceed to Agege before finally halting in Agbado."

The Governor expressed pride in fulfilling promises regarding the Red Line, drawing parallels to the success of the Blue Line.

Sanwo-Olu announced that regular scheduled train services would begin immediately, operating from Agbado to Oyingbo and back.

Additional rolling stocks to come in next year, says Sanwo-Olu

In his address, Sanwo-Olu revealed plans to enhance the train service further by introducing additional rolling stock next year.

This expansion aims to improve service frequency and reliability, aligning with the state's broader vision for mass transit development.

See the photos below:

Lagos releases red line rail fares as commercial operations begins

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions following the release of the Red Line rail fares.

While many Lagosians expressed excitement over the commencement of the rail, which is the projected ferry, about 500,000 passengers daily, others disclosed that the fares are exorbitant.

LAMATA said that the first train leaves Agbado by 6:00 am and arrives at its final destination at Oyingbo at about 7:07 am. The trip costs about N1,500.

