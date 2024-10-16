A PhD holder from Katsina University, Dr Sani Suleiman, has joined local youths in a 10-day leatherworks skills acquisition training aimed at promoting self-employment

The program, organized by the Katsina State Development Fund in collaboration with Noor Management Consulting Services, highlights the state's commitment to youth empowerment and job creation

Executive Secretary Ahmed Karfi emphasized the importance of practical skills, showcasing Suleiman as a role model for participants in the fight against unemployment

In a move that has surprised and inspired many, Dr Sani Suleiman, a PhD holder from the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Katsina University, has joined a group of young people in a 10-day skills acquisition training focused on leatherworks.

The initiative, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp Hall, is part of a broader effort to combat youth unemployment in Katsina State.

PhD holder joins Katsina youths in 10-day leatherworks. Photo credit: Volodymyr via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The training, organized by the Katsina State Development Fund in collaboration with Noor Management Consulting Services Limited, is just one step in a series of programs designed to address the challenges of job creation.

PhD holder learns shoemaking

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Karfi, the Executive Secretary of the Fund, emphasized the need for young people to take control of their economic future by gaining practical skills.

“We invited some consultants to come and train the youth drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state," Karfi explained. "The training was to complement the efforts of the state and Federal Government to create jobs for the youth to become self-employed. Interestingly, among the trainees was a graduate with a PhD, where we showcased him to be a role model to the participants.”

The inclusion of Suleiman, a highly educated academic, alongside the youth was no accident. Karfi said the decision was meant to inspire participants by showing that even those with advanced degrees see value in practical skills acquisition.

Karfi highlighted the ongoing efforts by the Fund to improve employment prospects across various sectors. “We recently trained over 400 youths across the state in digital and marketing strategy,” he noted.

“We may also intervene in areas of water resources, healthcare, and management as well as education. My advice to the participants is to be hopeful and dedicated and have an interest in what they pursue."

He also noted that the Fund’s recent training programs have extended to the educational sector, with a focus on improving the quality of teaching. “We recently conducted training for 306 primary school teachers across the state to enhance teaching and learning,” he said

PhD holder in Mathematics seeks job as houseboy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the man claimed he had a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Mathematics.

In the letter, he promised to work to the best of his ability but made other promises that people found weird.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng