The Federal Ministry of Education has said that the new curriculum for basic schools will commence in 2025

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday at a stakeholders meeting on implementing the new curriculum

He also revealed that the new curriculum for senior secondary education will commence in 2025 and students will graduate with two vocational skills to ensure a productive future

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, through the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, has said the new basic school curriculum will take effect in January 2025.

FG gives update on new school curriculum

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders in Abuja, on Monday, October 14, Mamman said under the new curriculum, pupils in basic schools will be required to acquire at least two skills.

He said private primary schools were required to adopt the new curriculum, as he promised that an updated curriculum for secondary schools would be ready by September 2025.

The new curriculum includes vocational skills such as plumbing, tiling, hairstyling, floor works, POP, and solar installation, The Punch reported.

Speaking further, the minister noted that plans were ongoing to ensure the teachers were well-equipped for the new curriculum.

He added that the ministry would meet with stakeholders in the private schools for the successful implementation of the new curriculum.

The minister said:

“We do not expect comprehensive, full implementation from January because, when you roll out something new, there’s a lot of preparation that has to take place by the schools, acquiring new things, equipment, and small things that they will need.”

The Cable also confirmed the development in its publication on Monday.

