Hanifa Abubakar: Killers of 5-Year-Old Girl Move to Upturn Death Sentence in Kano
- Two years after their conviction for the murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, killers Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko and Hashimu Isyaku have filed an appeal in the Kano Court of Appeal
- Hanifa was kidnapped in December 2021 by Abdulmalik, the owner of Northwest Preparatory School, while returning from her Islamiya lessons
- In their appeal, the convicted murderers argue that the lower court's decision lacked sufficient evidence and legal basis to uphold the death penalty
Kano state - Two years after their conviction for the murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, her killers, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko and Hashimu Isyaku, have approached the Court of Appeal in Kano to challenge the death sentences imposed by a lower court.
The appeal comes as a shock to many, given the heinous nature of the crime that gripped the nation.
Justice B.M. Ugo, leading the three-judge panel, granted an extension for the appellants to file their appeal, a move that raised eyebrows in the courtroom.
Ugo stated:
"The extension of 14 days is granted upon no objection from the counsel to the Kano State government."
Background of the case
Hanifa was kidnapped in December 2021 while returning home from her Islamiya (Arabic) lessons by Abdulmalik, who was the proprietor of Northwest Preparatory School.
During a prolonged criminal trial, which included detailed confessions from the suspects, it was revealed that Abdulmalik had demanded ransom from Hanifa's parents to cover his financial debts.
In a chilling turn of events, he admitted to murdering Hanifa after receiving the initial ransom payment, fearing that she could identify him and expose his crime.
Appeal Claims Unreasonable Sentencing
In their appeal, filed by their counsel, Anthony Osondu Ezenwoko, Tanko and Isyaku argue that the lower court's decision was unreasonable and unsupported by sufficient evidence.
They contend that the verdict handed down by Justice Usman Na’abba lacked the legal basis necessary to uphold such a severe punishment.
Source: Legit.ng
