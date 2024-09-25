The Federal Government has issued a warning for heavy rains in 15 states, predicting potential flooding from September 24 to 28, 2024

The National Emergency Management Agency has urged the Rivers State Government to construct emergency shelters for flood victims

This alert follows a warning from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency about impending flooding due to the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam

In a significant weather alert, the Federal Government has forecasted heavy rains across 15 states, encompassing 35 locations, over the next five days.

This prediction, issued by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment on Tuesday, highlights the potential for severe flooding from September 24 to 28, 2024.

The identified states are locations are “Delta State (Abraka, Agbor, Okpo-Krika, Umukwata, Umugboma, Aboh); Edo State (Ekpoma, Auchi, Irrua, Ilushi, Sabongidda-Ora, Uromi); Taraba State (Gembu); Kwara State (Ilorin); Kaduna State (Kauru); Kebbi State (Ribah); Zamfara State (Majara); Niger State (Mashegu, Kontagora, Lapai, Rijau, Sarkin-Pawa).”

Others are “Katsina State (Bindawa, Daura, Funtua, Bakori); Nasarawa State (Ado, Aso, Mararaba); Adamawa State (Demsa); Jigawa State (Gwaram); Kogi State (Ibaji); Kano State (Kunchi, Sumaila); and Gombe State (Nafada).”

Heavy rainfall alert, FG warns

The centre has urged relevant stakeholders to take note of this forecast and prepare accordingly.

In a related development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called on the Rivers State Government to construct emergency shelters to accommodate flood victims.

Adebiyi Razak, the South-South Zonal Coordinator, emphasized the importance of these shelters in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

This appeal comes on the heels of a warning from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency about impending flooding in 11 states due to the gradual release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam.

FG predicts flooding in 94 towns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has issued a flood alert, predicting that 94 towns across the country are at risk of experiencing flooding from Tuesday, July 16 to July 20, 2024.

Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako, disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH, listing the affected states and towns.

