Esomnofu Ifechukwu of Crown Grace School, Nasarawa, has been named the 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year, receiving N10 million and an all-expense-paid overseas training

The prestigious competition, now in its 10th edition, also honored first and second runners-up, with cash prizes awarded to top educators across Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the initiative for uplifting the teaching profession and enriching schools, including a recent digital language lab donation to Keke Senior High

In a celebration of Nigeria’s finest educators, Esomnofu Ifechukwu of Crown Grace School, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, emerged as the winner of the prestigious 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition.

The grand finale, held on Friday, October 11, 2024, in Lagos, showcased the depth of talent and dedication within the country’s teaching profession.

Ifechukwu's victory comes with a monumental reward—N10 million in cash, alongside an all-expense-paid overseas training program aimed at enhancing his professional skills.

Nasarawa teachers wins top prize

His school will also benefit from a N30 million infrastructure development package, a lasting testament to the profound impact he’s had on his students and community.

Runner-up positions were fiercely contested, with Kehinde Olukayode from Molusi College, Oke-Sopen, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, clinching first runner-up.

Olukayode was awarded N3 million, while Aniefiok Udoh of Community Secondary Commercial School, Uyo LGA, Akwa Ibom State, secured the second runner-up position, receiving N2 million.

A total of 34 other educators, recognized as State Champions, each took home N1 million, underscoring the nationwide scope of the competition.

Governor speaks

In his goodwill message, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Jamiu Alli-Balogun, lauded the efforts of Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund (NB-FOETF) for their unwavering commitment to education.

“Through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition,” Sanwo-Olu remarked, “NB-FOETF has demonstrated immense support and uplifted the teaching profession in Nigeria, with its enduring impact felt across groups and communities nationwide.”

The governor went on to highlight the transformative role teachers play in the development of Nigeria’s youth, often in the face of significant challenges.

“The incredible contribution of teachers, whose passion and dedication are shaping the future of Nigeria, cannot be overstated,” he said.

Lagos State, a direct beneficiary of this initiative, was spotlighted for its recent gain—a digital language laboratory donated to Keke Senior High School by NB-FOETF in honor of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Adeola Adefemi..

The governor noted that this state-of-the-art facility is set to "enrich our students' learning environment, encourage literacy, and promote academic excellence."

As the event concluded, it was clear that the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition has become a vital pillar in recognizing and rewarding educators, while fostering excellence and growth within Nigeria’s educational system.

