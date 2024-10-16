Members of the National Assembly have reacted to the plight and ordeal of Super Eagles players in Libya before the botched African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers

Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, has called for an apology from the Libyan authorities over the unfortunate incident

The house of representatives called for the questioning of the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria over Nigerian players' maltreatment

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly has called for the questioning of the Libyan Ambassador and an apology from the North African authorities’ over the maltreatment of Super Eagles players at the Al-Abraq International Airport.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Sumaila Kawu, said the action is needed to prevent such occurrences.

According to The Punch, Kawu stated this while raising the issue during plenary under Personal Explanation at the Red Chamber on Tuesday, October 15.

Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, described the maltreatment of the Super Eagles as “terrible and condemnable.”

“We do not want a diplomatic row. We call on the ambassador and the authorities to come out and apologise for what they have done to our national team.”

The house of representatives also mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs and Sports to investigate the incident.

The Green Chamber called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to invite the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria for questioning over the incident.

The federal lawmakers also called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to make an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

