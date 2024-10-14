The Nigerian Air Force is set to acquire 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters to boost its combat capabilities against armed gangs and terrorists

NAF said the first three M-346 jets are expected by early 2025, with deliveries continuing until mid-2026

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and officials from Defence and Finance Ministries finalized acquisition deals in Italy

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to acquire 34 new aircraft, including 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters, to strengthen its fight against armed gangs and terrorists.

This move is part of President Bola Tinubu's administration's efforts to improve national security.

The NAF had previously announced plans to acquire 50 new aircraft to bolster its combat capabilities.

In the last two years, the force has already taken delivery of 12 Super Tucano jets, two DA-62 surveillance aircraft, T-129 ATAK helicopters, and two Diamond-62 multi-purpose aircraft.

In a statement on Sunday, October 13, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, confirmed that Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, along with officials from the Ministries of Defence and Finance, were in Italy to finalize the acquisition deal, Vanguard reported.

Akinboyewa said:

“A team of NAF experts, led by the Chief of the Air Staff, along with officials from the Ministries of Defence and Finance, participated in a Programme Management Review Meeting in Italy with Messrs Leonardo S.P.A.

"The meeting aimed to finalize arrangements for the acquisition of 24 M-346 jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.”

NAF announces delivery timeline

Akinboyewa revealed that three of the 24 M-346 jets will be delivered by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries continuing until mid-2026.

He added that the additional 10 AW-109 helicopters are expected to arrive by early 2026.

He stated:

“In the Review Meeting, the CAS received updates on the delivery schedules, confirming that the first 3 units of the 24 M-346 aircraft are expected by early 2025, with the rest delivered through mid-2026.

"The additional 10 Trekkers are expected by early 2026."

During the visit to Italy, Air Marshal Abubakar inspected six M-346 jets previously purchased by the NAF from Leonardo, with three of them nearing completion, The Punch reported.

The Air Chief also held talks with Leonardo executives to establish a long-term partnership and discussed setting up a maintenance hub in Nigeria to support the M-346 fleet.

