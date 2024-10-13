Details of how Faisal, the son of the former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, died in an auto crash have emerged

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that Faisal's vehicle was involved in an accident at Lambar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Highway

The FRSC’s Kaduna State Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, said the former governor's son was pronounced dead in the hospital

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kaduna state - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has narrated how Faisal, the son of the former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, died in an auto-crash along the Kaduna to Kano highway.

Legit.ng recalls that a family source said the former governor was in the hospital when Faisal was pronounced dead.

The driver and other occupant of the vehicle are unconscious at the hospital Photo credit: FRSC/@HEDankwambo

Source: UGC

The FRSC’s Kaduna State Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, said the fatal accident two others unconscious.

Nadabo said the tragic incident occurred at Lambar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Highway at 6:15 pm on Saturday, October 12.

As reported by Premium Times, he said the KIA vehicle somersaulted while the driver was attempting to control the vehicle after the front right tyre completely removed from the moving vehicle.

He disclosed that the three occupants of the KIA vehicle were traveling from Zaria to Kaduna state when the fatal accident occurred.

“However, upon getting there, it was learnt that the father of one of the victims had made arrangements for him to be transported to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for medical attention."

He added that:

“Incidentally, it was later revealed that the son of former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, was involved in that

Nadabo further stated that the former governor's son was confirmed dead at the hospital while the driver and the third person were still unconscious at the time of this report.

16 dead as trailer rams Into vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an accident involving multiple vehicles at the Ojoo-Iwo Road of the Lagos-Ibadan claimed the lives of 16 people.

The FRSC operatives confirmed on Tuesday in a statement and noted that 17 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson, FRSC, Oyo State Sector Command, Mayowa Odewo, disclosed that the corpses had been handed to the police command.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng