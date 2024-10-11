I have not earned any wages from Covenant University, says Oyedepo

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has explained what he earns as wages from Covenant University

Oyedepo said the success and breakthroughs of graduates have been his earnings and wages from the university since inception

The popular man of God said his motivation was driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully to society

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ota, Ogun state - The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state, Bishop David Oyedepo, said the success and breakthroughs of graduates in different fields of endeavors have been his earnings and wages.

Oyedepo said he has never earned any wages from Covenant University since its inception in 2001.

Oyedepo said his motivation has always been to contribute meaningfully to society Photo credit: David Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

The founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, stated this during the university’s 19th convocation on Friday, October 11.

According to The Punch, the event tagged “The Release of Eagles 2024” started on Thursday, October 10, and will come to an end on Saturday, October 12

“I said this before God. I have not earned any wages from Covenant University since its inception.

“Your testimonies of success and breakthroughs in different fields of endeavour have been my earnings and wages.”

Oyedepo said Covenant University graduates’ are making serious contributions to various sectors such as aviation, fashion, banking, and ICT.

The popular man of God said his motivation has always been to contribute meaningfully to society and not for personal gain.

Legit.ng reported that Covenant University was ranked as the best university in Nigeria in the latest 2025 ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE).

Covenant University's achievement highlights Nigeria's growing presence in global higher education.

339 First-Class Degrees Awarded at Covenant University

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University celebrated a historic milestone at its 19th convocation, with 339 students achieving First-Class degrees.

This remarkable accomplishment was highlighted during the "Release of Eagles for 2024" ceremony, where 1,607 students, including 1,456 undergraduates and 151 postgraduates, graduated.

Registrar Mrs. Regina Tobi-David noted this first-class record as the highest in the institution's history, emphasizing Covenant University's commitment to academic excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng