A 21-year-old thief, Ibrahim Usman, has been sentenced to eight strokes of the cane for stealing a she-goat in Kaduna

Usman admitted to the crime, pleading for leniency and blaming bad influence from his friends. The magistrate showed mercy but warned of harsher consequences if Usman reoffends

On Thursday, a Chief Magistrates' Court in Kaduna ordered that 21-year-old scavenger Ibrahim Usman receive eight strokes of the cane for stealing a she-goat

Usman, who admitted to committing the offence, pleaded for leniency, claiming he was misled by his friends.

In delivering the judgment, Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel noted that the court showed mercy due to Usman's swift admission of guilt.

Man punished for stealing she-goat in Kaduna. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

The magistrate ordered the punishment and warned Usman to refrain from criminal activities, cautioning that the court might not be as lenient if he reoffends.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Chidi Leo, informed the court that the theft occurred on October 6 in the Ungwan Rimi area of Kaduna.

Theft in Nigeria

Theft is a significant issue in Nigeria, affecting various sectors of society and the economy. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria lost approximately N65 billion to fraud in just nine months of 2020.

Additionally, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported that 437,000 barrels of oil are stolen daily by criminals, leading to substantial economic losses.

The Nigerian government has been intensifying efforts to combat theft, including cracking down on illegal oil refineries and arresting suspects involved in pipeline vandalism.

These statistics highlight the pervasive nature of theft in Nigeria and the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in addressing this issue.

Labourer bags 15-month imprisonment for stealing Qurans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 36-year-old labourer, Terkaa Akishi has been sentenced to 15 months in imprisonment for stealing two Qurans and a cell phone from a Mosque in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko of a Grade 1 Area Court sitting at Lugbe, Abuja, gave the judgement on Tuesday, March 19.

The prosecutor, Mr Emeka Ezeganya, had told the court that Akishi trespassed into the mosque and stole a cell phone and two Qurans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng