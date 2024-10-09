The Niger Delta Youth Network (NDYN) has raised serious concerns over the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) failure to begin fuel production at the Port Harcourt refinery

The Niger Delta Youth Network (NDYN) has voiced serious concerns regarding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) failure to commence fuel production at the Port Harcourt refinery, despite multiple assurances.

In a statement signed by Dakuku Francis, the NDYN highlighted that the continuous failure of the NNPCL to initiate operations at the refinery suggests a deliberate plot by a cabal within the company to exploit the region’s crude oil producers.

The group noted that the latest unfulfilled promise came from NNPCL’s Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, who had confidently stated that operations would begin in September 2024, Vanguard reported.

However, with that month now passed, there has been no update from the NNPC, fueling suspicions of a coordinated effort to shortchange the Niger Delta.

Francis stated:

“The Niger Delta Youth Network is expressing grave concern and disappointment over the NNPCL’s inability to commence fuel production at the Port Harcourt refinery, despite numerous promises and six postponements as of August 2024,”

NDYN raises concerns on economic, environmental concerns

The NDYN is also alarmed that the ongoing delays may be part of a broader agenda to maintain the status quo, where crude oil is exported and refined abroad instead of benefiting the local economy.

Francis expressed worries about the potential environmental impact of introducing harmful chemicals and fuels, exacerbating the ecological degradation already plaguing the region, Leadership reported.

He said:

“The introduction of harmful chemicals would threaten the region’s biodiversity and water sources.

“Moreover, this action would perpetuate Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel, undermining our energy security and economic sovereignty.”

NDYN calls for transparency in timeline for commencement

In light of these pressing issues, the Niger Delta youths are demanding immediate action from the NNPCL.

Francis emphasized the need for the company to provide a clear and realistic timeline for the commencement of fuel production at the Port Harcourt refinery.

He further called for transparency in dealings with regional crude oil producers.

He said:

“The NNPCL must explain the repeated delays and broken promises, including any technical or financial challenges that may have arisen.

“It’s crucial that the company engages with stakeholders and addresses concerns in a timely manner to restore trust and ensure equitable benefits from the region’s resources.”

NNPC increases fuel pump prices at filling stations

Filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited have once again raised the pump price of fuel.

Reports show that petrol, which previously sold for N897 per litre in Abuja, now retails at N1,030 per litre.

