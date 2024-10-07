The Dangote is getting ready to get 400,000 crude oil daily from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC)

Reports say cargo tracker shows that the massive refinery will receive about 24 million crude oil in the next two months

The development comes as the Nigerian government commenced the sale of crude in naira to local refineries

The Dangote Refinery is ready to process about 400,000 barrels of crude daily over the next two months and will reach full capacity in the coming months.

Bloomberg reports that a cargo allocation list shows the plant is set to get about 24 million barrels of crude in October and November, showing a shift towards using more domestic supplies.

Dangote crude demand to crash Nigeria’s export

Analysts believe the increased demand from the 650,000 bdp-capacity refinery could significantly tighten the West African crude oil market in the last quarter of 2024.

Ronan Hodgson, an analyst at FGE, disclosed that the substantial intake by the $20 billion refinery could push Nigeria’s crude exports below one million barrels daily due to its high oil demand.

The report also said that some shipments may face delays, with two cargoes in October’s schedule initially postponed from September.

Despite the delays, the volume slated for the coming months is higher than the refinery’s average intake of 255,000 barrels daily in the first half as it gradually builds up its operations.

Dangote Refinery nears full production capacity

Chairman of Engineers India Limited, Vartika Shukla, said the massive plant is currently operating at 60-70 capacity and is expected to reach full capacity within months.

The new allocations also show a reduction in the company’s purchases of US crude.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the refinery imported millions of barrels of crude oil from the US but later re-sold them and stopped further purchases.

FG begins sale of crude in naira

The Nigerian government announced that it has begun selling crude oil to local refineries, including the Dangote refinery in naira.

Following the Nigerian government's directive, the Ministry of Finance disclosed that the naira-for-crude sale commenced on October 1, 2024.

However, officials at the Dangote Refinery disclosed that the consignment has yet to arrive but expressed optimism over the deal's commencement.

Another report disclosed that in the last 10 months, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) delivered about 48.6 million barrels of crude oil to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Data from official transactions between the two companies showed that 3.4 million barrels were supplied in December 2023 and 3.5 million in February 2024.

Details of the transactions further show that 3.3 million barrels, 3.3 million, three million, 5.1 million, 4.8 million, and 5.6 million barrels of crude were supplied to the refinery in March, April, May, June, July, August, and September 2024, respectively.

BusinessDay reports that the NNPC agreed to supply crude to the mega refinery for exclusive rights to distribute its products.

NNPC ends exclusive role in Dangote Refinery petrol purchase

Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC has reportedly ended its exclusive agreement to buy petrol from Dangote Refinery.

The decision allows independent marketers to buy directly from the Dangote refinery and negotiate prices.

Premium Times reports that NNPC's limited decision aligns with the current practices for fully deregulated products, where refineries can sell directly to marketers on a willing buyer, willing seller basis.

