President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced an increment in the processing fees for the establishment of private universities in Nigeria

According to a memo from the NUC, the processing fee has been increased from N5 million to N25 million

The federal government added that the failure of the impending private university owner to effect payment within 30 days would lead to the forfeiture of the application

The federal government has announced an increase in the registration fees for private universities in Nigeria. This was disclosed in a memo issued by Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Monday, February 10.

According to the statement, the new fee is now N25 million, while the previous processing fee was N5 million.

Why NUC increase private university registration fees?

According to the commission, the development was part of the NUC's efforts to reposition private universities in Nigeria to meet the people's standards. It is designed for better coordination of the development of Private University Education, a Nigerian University System subsector.

The statement further disclosed that the NUC has identified the need to review the guidelines governing the establishment of private universities in Nigeria. It maintained that the move was in line with the directive of the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

Deadline to make payment for private university registration

NUC then announced the suspension of further processing of all inactive applications of private open universities, this included those who have made progress in their application or made submissions to the NUC for a two-year review. Also, those whose applications are at the stage of submission of a letter of intent only.

The statement reads in part:

“The Fee for purchase of Application Forms for the Establishment of a Private University is hereby reviewed from One Million (N1,000,000.00) Naira to (Five Million (N5,000,000.00) Naira; the Processing Fee for Application for the Establishment of a Private University is hereby reviewed from Five Million (N5,000,000.00) Naira to Twenty-Five Million (N25,000,000.00) Naira."

It further added that applicants are to make the payment within the next 30 working days and failure to make the payment would lead to the forfeiture of the pending applications.

The Nigerian University Commission is saddled with the responsibility of regulating university education in Nigeria. It accredits courses for universities and ensures that higher institutions are operating with the highest level of standard.

