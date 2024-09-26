The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced an initial deposit of N8.5 million for the 2025 Hajj

Board Secretary Mr. Saheed Onipede extended prayers for intending pilgrims and highlighted the introduction of a flexible payment plan

The board assured pilgrims of a refund National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) fee is less than N8.5 million

Lagos state - The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has officially announced an initial deposit of N8.5 million for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

This declaration aims to prepare intending pilgrims for their spiritual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lagos pegs new fee for Hajj 2025 Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 25, Board Secretary Mr. Saheed Onipede emphasized the religious obligation of Hajj for Muslims, referencing the Holy Quran (Chapter 22, verse 27).

He stated:

“It is incumbent on every Muslim (male and female) who are mentally, physically and financially capable, to embark on the holy pilgrimage at least once in a lifetime.”

Onipede extended prayers for Allah’s assistance to intending pilgrims, especially in light of the challenging economic climate in Nigeria.

He said:

“I pray that Allah in His infinite mercy will provide every intending pilgrim the financial wherewithal to actualize their dream this year."

Lagos explains cost details, flexible payment options

The cost of the Hajj form is set at N20,000, while intending pilgrims are required to pay the initial deposit of N8.5 million, Daily Trust reported.

This amount is pending the official announcement of the total fare for the 2025 Hajj by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), which has yet to be determined.

In light of the current economic difficulties, Onipede announced that the board has opted for a flexible payment plan, allowing pilgrims to pay the deposit in instalments, Leadership reported.

He explained:

“This decision is made to help intending pilgrims actualize their dream of performing the spiritual obligation in a seamless manner."

He further assured that if the official Hajj fare announced by NAHCON is lower than N8.5 million, the board will refund the difference to the pilgrims.

FG commits N90 Bn to subsidise 2024 Hajj pilgrimage

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that the federal government approved N90 billion to support Nigerian Muslims attending the annual pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The N90 billion was approved to subsidise the sudden hike in the fare fee to the holy land.

