A 41-year-old Canadian woman, Adrienne Munju, was arrested at Lagos airport for importing a large consignment of synthetic canna'bis known as 'Canadian Loud'

Munju claimed she trafficked the drugs to pay for her ongoing Master's degree program in Canada

The NDLEA also seized over 13 million opioid pills and 338,253 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup in separate operations at Port Harcourt and Lagos ports

In a dramatic turn of events, a 41-year-old Canadian woman, Adrienne Munju, was apprehended by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Munju was caught importing a substantial consignment of a potent synthetic cannabi's strain known as 'Canadian Loud.'

Canadian woman caught smuggling drugs into Nigeria. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

41-year-old Canadian woman caught smuggling drugs in Nigeria

The arrest occurred during the inward clearance of passengers on a KLM Airline flight from Canada at Terminal 1 of the Lagos airport on Thursday, October 3, 2024. This marked Munju's first visit to Nigeria.

A statement released on Sunday by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, detailed the circumstances of the arrest. During a joint examination of her three bags, officials discovered 74 parcels of the illicit substance, weighing a total of 35.20 kilograms, concealed in two of her bags.

"In her statement, she claimed she was recruited to traffic the consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars upon successful delivery in Lagos. She said she took the offer because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing Master’s degree programme in Canada," Babafemi revealed.

The NDLEA's efforts did not stop there. Babafemi also reported the recovery of a staggering 13,298,000 pills of opioids, including Tramadol, Tramaking Quick Action Tramadol, Tamol-X, Royal Tapentadol, and Carisoprodol, along with 338,253 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. These items, valued at over N9,017,771,000, were seized at the Port Harcourt Ports in Onne, Rivers State.

"The opioids were recovered in three containers coming from India, targeted by the NDLEA during a 100% joint examination of the cargoes with men of the Nigerian Customs Service and other port stakeholders on October 2 and 3, 2024," Babafemi added.

In a related operation at the Tin Can Seaport in Lagos, 100 parcels of Canadian Loud, weighing 50 kilograms, were intercepted on October 3.

This series of successful operations underscores the NDLEA's unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the nation.

Corper in NDLEA net for alleged drug trafficking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended Ba’ale Ige Babatunde, the head of the Akarabata community in Ile-Ife, Osun state, on Friday, July 5.

The traditional ruler was found with fresh weed plants weighing 5kg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng