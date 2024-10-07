Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has denied claims that his daughter, Mrs. Helen Obareki, was appointed as the First Lady,

The governor clarified that she would only coordinate the Office of the First Lady after the passing of his wife, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno

During a condolence visit, Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, expressed support for Obareki’s role

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State - Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has addressed and refuted a media report that suggested his eldest daughter, Mrs. Helen Obareki, had been appointed as the First Lady of the state.

This clarification came after the tragic passing of his wife, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, on September 26, 2024, in a hospital surrounded by her family.

Legit.ng reported that the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has picked his daughter, Helen Eno-Obareki, to oversee the office of the First Lady following the death of his wife, Pastor Patience Eno.

Meanwhile, during a separate visit by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Eno humorously dismissed rumours of taking a second wife, citing financial constraints.

Governor Eno explained that while his daughter would coordinate the activities of the Office of the First Lady, this should not be mistaken as an appointment to the role of First Lady, The Punch reported.

He said:

“First Ladies are not appointed. Our daughter, Mrs. Helen Obareki, will coordinate the office of the First Lady.

“She has been with her mother from the beginning, and this is not political—it’s natural.”

Gov Eno gives reasons for

Governor Eno shared that the decision to have Obareki coordinate the office came from a place of healing for the family and ensuring the continued operation of his late wife’s initiatives, Vanguard reported.

He noted:

“This is one of the ways I will find comfort."

He emphasized that the priority was maintaining his wife’s pet project, the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), and other programmes supporting women, the elderly, the vulnerable, and the less privileged.

Eno added:

“The programmes can only be sustained with Mrs. Obareki as coordinator due to her experience, exposure, education, and access."

Speaking on the emotional aspect, Eno said,

“The only reason I brought this up again is for clarification. I am conscious of what I am doing, and it is to bring healing to the family and allow the office to keep running.”

Tinubu's wife endorses Obareki’s role

During a condolence visit by the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Eno explained the rationale behind his daughter’s new role. He noted that Mrs.

Obareki had served as a Special Assistant to her late mother and was therefore well-positioned to oversee the office’s functions.

She said:

‘The mother introduced her to me.’ So appointing her as the coordinator is not an appointment of a First Lady. You don’t appoint a First Lady."

Tinubu reacts as Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's wife dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent condolences to Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom state on the passing of his dear wife, Pastor Patience.

Pastor Patience reportedly passed away on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital after a brief illness.

Reacting via a statement from his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the death of the Akwa Ibom First Lady as "shocking."

