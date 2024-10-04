Abdullahi Mohammed, a 30-year-old man, was admitted to Yola Psychiatric Hospital after climbing a 33kV high-tension pole in Mayo-Belwa

The Adamawa State Police Command found hard drugs, including Indian hemp, on Mohammed after rescuing him

With the help of local residents, the police persuaded Mohammed to come down safely on Saturday night, following a tense standoff

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed that 30-year-old Abdullahi Mohammed, who climbed a 33kV high-tension electricity pole in Mayo-Belwa last Friday, has been admitted to the Yola Psychiatric Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Mohammed had demanded that President Bola Tinubu resign before he would come down from the pole.

Adamawa govt: Mental health examination underway

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated that Mohammed is currently undergoing psychiatric tests at a facility located within the premises of the Yola Specialist Hospital, as reported by The Punch.

Nguroje revealed:

“When the police from the Mayo-Belwa division rescued Abdullahi Mohammed from the 33kV high-tension electricity pole, some hard drugs were discovered on him, including green leaves, which he confessed were Indian hemp."

The incident occurred last Friday morning, coinciding with Mayo-Belwa's market day.

Witnesses were shocked to see Mohammed scale the high-tension electricity pole along the Yola-Jalingo highway, adamantly declaring that President Bola Tinubu must resign for him to come down, Vanguard reported.

He emphasized:

“Attempting to kill himself is a criminal offence under our Constitution, so we are going to charge him to court.

“It is the constitutional duty of the police to protect lives and property, and when an individual wants to take his life, such would be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Community Intervention saves the day

Police efforts to rescue Mohammed were initially futile.

The Adamawa Police Command, with the help of locals, managed to convince Mohammed to come down on Saturday night, bringing the tense situation to a safe conclusion.

