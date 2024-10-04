The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed it will fully adhere to the Federal High Court ruling ahead of the Rivers LG poll

The decision came after a protest led by PDP members, demanding strict compliance with the court’s ruling

Despite its withdrawal from the election, the police assured the public they would maintain law and order

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed its decision to fully comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which bars it from participating in the October 5, 2024, local government election.

This development comes just 24 hours after a protest led by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling on security agencies to respect the court's ruling.

The Nigerian police, led by Egbetokun has announced withdrawal from Rivers LG poll Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Police cite court ruling

The Rivers State Police spokesperson, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, issued a statement on Thursday, October 3, affirming the command's commitment to adhering to the court’s directive.

According to Iringe-Koko, the decision follows instructions from the Force Legal Department, emphasising that the September 30, 2024, Federal High Court ruling takes precedence, Vanguard reported.

She said:

“The Nigeria Police Force seeks to inform all law-abiding citizens and stakeholders in Rivers State about the upcoming local government election, particularly in the light of recent court rulings."

Protesters demand adherence to Court orders

On Wednesday, members of the PDP, led by the state chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, marched through the streets of Port Harcourt, protesting the planned election.

The demonstrators submitted a petition and a copy of the court judgment to officials at both the Department of State Services and the State Police Command, demanding strict compliance with the ruling.

The police assured the public that they had reviewed the court's orders, which included a restraining order issued on July 19, 2024, and the final judgment on September 30, 2024.

Both rulings prohibit the police and other security agencies from providing any form of security for the election, The Punch reported.

Security concerns and police response

Despite withdrawing from participation in the election, the Rivers State Police Command made it clear that it would not permit any security breaches during the process.

Iringe-Koko assured residents that the police would remain vigilant and act swiftly to maintain peace and order.

The statement read:

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to maintaining law and order and will not stand idly by in the face of potential disturbances.

“Necessary actions will be taken to enforce the court’s orders. All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to ensure full compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court.”

Gunmen throw 'bomb' into Police vehicle, kill 2 officers in Anambra

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Gunmen launched attacks and killed two policemen in the Uruagu community in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 3, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng