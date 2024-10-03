Former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has been issued a public summon over ‘N110.4bn fraud’ case

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Maitama ordered Bello to appear before it on October 24 to be arraigned on a 16-count charge

The presiding judge, Maryanne Anenih, ordered the EFCC to paste copies of the summons on Bello’s last known address

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Maitama has summoned a former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

The presiding judge, Maryanne Anenih, ordered Bello to appear before the court on October 24 to be arraigned on a 16-count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Court summons Yahaya Bello over ‘N110.4bn fraud’ case Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The charge borders on alleged criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110,446,470,089

According to TheCable, the public summons was issued on Thursday, October 3

Anenih ordered the to publish the summons in a national newspaper and paste copies of the summons on Bello’s last known address and in conspicuous places on the premises of the court.

The court ruled that the charges are contrary to sections 96 and 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap.89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963, and punishable under section 312 of the same law.

The EFCC told the court that they have been unable to serve with the charge marked CR/778/24 and filed on September 25.

Legit.ng recalls that Bello and two others, Abdulsalami Hudu and Umar Oricha have been charged with fresh allegations.

The anti-graft agency had earlier declared Bello wanted over alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

The fresh allegations against Bello and the two others include several properties in Abuja and wired money to accounts in the USA.

Yahaya Bello drags EFCC to Supreme Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that there seems to be no end to the legal drama between the former governor of Kogi state and the EFCC.

In an attempt to free himself from the EFCC wanted list, Bello has taken the anti-graft agency to the Supreme Court.

Bello's lawyer, A. M. Adoyi made this known at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, September 25.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng