FCT, Abuja - A former female soldier, Private Ruth Ogunleye, has asked the Nigerian Army to publish the outcome of its investigation which resulted in her being discharged from service.

Legit.ng recalls that Ogunleye was discharged for accusing a senior officer, Colonel I.B. Abdulkareem, of sexual harassment.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said medical reports show that Ogunleye is suffering from a mental illness.

Ogunleye expressed shock that her discharge was tied to a mental illness.

Reacting to her discharge from service on her TikTok, page, @Ogunleyeruthsavage1, the dismissed soldier urged the Nigerian Army to post the outcome of the investigation on its social media platforms and what led to my discharge.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Nigerian Army and its spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu. It is no longer news that I was discharged from the service on June 15, 2024. I humbly request that the Nigerian Army publish the outcome of the investigation that led to my discharge.”

In a separate post, Ogunleye said the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, asked her to leave the job.

The female soldier claimed she submitted a handwritten voluntary resignation letter to the minister which she gave to the Army.

According to Ogunleye, the minister requested that the army should release her to her office. Ogunleye claimed that the psychiatric doctors were there when she intervened.

“Come out and tell the truth, ma. Thereafter, the Chief of Army Staff called me on July 1, where he told me he converted my voluntary discharge to a medical discharge because you wanted me to benefit from pension and other entitlements. How was I boarded out, and where is this mental illness coming from?”

