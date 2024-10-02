Economic Hardship: Tragedy as 45-Year-Old Man Kills Self, Police React
- Ayobami Oshoko, a 45-year-old man, reportedly took his own life by ingesting insecticide at his home in Abeokuta, Ogun State
- Oshoko's sister, Funmilayo, discovered his lifeless body and alerted the police, revealing that he left a note expressing his feelings of frustration and hopelessness
- This incident is part of a worrying trend, as recent reports indicate an increase in this trend in Lagos and Ogun states
Abeokuta, Ogun State - In a heart-wrenching incident, a 45-year-old man, Ayobami Oshoko, has taken his own life at his residence in the Mango, Oke-Ata area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, amid growing economic hardships.
The tragedy unfolded around 6:00 am on September 30.
Police speak on how Oshoko killed self
The Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed that Oshoko is believed to have ingested insecticide as a means to end his life, driven by the economic struggles he was reportedly facing, The Punch reported.
Oshoko’s sister, Funmilayo, alerted the Lafenwa Police Division after she discovered her brother's lifeless body in his room.
A bottle of insecticide was found beside him, indicating the method of his tragic decision.
She explained:
“ A friend of the deceased visited his home and asked to see him. Upon entering the room, he discovered the victim’s body on the floor and raised the alarm after finding that the victim had ingested a mixture of insecticide and herbal concoction."
According to Funmilayo, Oshoko left behind a note written in Yoruba, detailing his reasons for choosing to end his life. I
In the note, he expressed deep frustration with his life and conveyed feelings of hopelessness.
A discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.
32-Year-old man kills self in Ogun residence
In a similar event, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 32-year-old man identified simply as Olúwaṣeun Shorinola had taken his life in the Kémta area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.
The spokesperson for the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development via a statement on Thursday, August 29.
Source: Legit.ng
