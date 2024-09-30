Hurricane Helene’s Path of Destruction: 30 Dead, Power Outages and Flooding Across State
- Hurricane Helene has left a trail of devastation across North Carolina, with Buncombe County suffering the most severe impact
- At least 30 people have been confirmed dead in Buncombe County alone, as emergency crews continue to battle widespread power outages and flooding
- The storm, which began as the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida’s Big Bend, has caused catastrophic damage as it moved north through Georgia and the Carolinas
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, at least 30 people have died and scores more are unaccounted for in Buncombe County, North Carolina.
The storm, which tore across the state causing catastrophic flooding, has left a clearer image of its devastation as it moved through Florida and Georgia.
Buncombe County, home to the mountain city of Asheville, appears to be the hardest hit.
“We have biblical devastation,” said Ryan Cole, an emergency official in the county. “This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen.”
Hurricane Helene claims 30 lives
Nationwide, at least 116 people have died since the hurricane made landfall in Florida on Thursday, according to CBS, and that figure is expected to rise as officials reach more areas. Helene, the most powerful hurricane on record to hit Florida’s Big Bend, moved north into Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, with the majority of deaths confirmed in North and South Carolina where it landed as a tropical storm.
On Sunday evening, officials in North Carolina reported 30 deaths in Buncombe County alone. Crews across the state are battling power and mobile service outages, downed trees, and hundreds of closed roads.
Some residents returned on Sunday to find their homes entirely destroyed. With around 1,000 people still unaccounted for in Buncombe County, relatives are working to locate family members with limited mobile service.
The American Red Cross has opened more than 140 shelters for those in southeastern states who evacuated their homes.
More than 2,000 people are currently using the shelters, the organization said on Sunday. Many petrol stations are closed throughout North Carolina, with long queues of cars at those that remain open. Meanwhile, the few open supermarkets have been crowded with customers attempting to buy bottled water.
