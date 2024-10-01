A police inspector, Mohammed Bulama, 38, has allegedly stabbed Abdulmalik Dauda, 39, to death in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital

According to a statement from the Yobe state police command, Inspector Bulama and Dauda were engaged in an unresolved transaction, which led to the confrontation

CP Garba Ahmed, the Yobe state commissioner of police, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident while Inspector Bulama has been held in custody

Police commissioner condemns officer stabbing man

In a statement on Tuesday, October 1, Yobe State Commissioner of Police CP Garba Ahmed promptly condemned Bulama's actions and ordered an investigation into the incident.

According to The Punch, Bulama was arrested at the 'C' Divisional Police Headquarters and is currently in custody, pending internal disciplinary action and prosecution.

CP Ahmed assured the public of a thorough investigation, emphasizing that the Nigeria Police Force will not tolerate misconduct from its personnel. Justice will be served, and the perpetrator held accountable.

police probe senior officer who killed citizen

The commissioner's statement reads in part:

“Bulama was promptly arrested at the ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters, where he had sought refuge. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced an investigation, and Bulama is currently in custody pending internal disciplinary action and prosecution.”

This is coming amid several security crises rocking the country, including the northeast Yobe states, where the Boko Haram terrorist group has been operating for over a decade.

The Nigerian military forces have been deployed to deal with the terror group, which has caused lots of damage in the northeast state.

