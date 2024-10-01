NANS praised the Federal Government for initiatives like the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease transportation for students across campuses

During a march led by President Lucky Emonefe, the association emphasized the need for peace and progress

Emonefe highlighted the importance of patriotism among students, urging them to appreciate Nigeria's independence

As Nigeria celebrates its 64th Independence Day, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has praised the Federal Government for its efforts in impact lives of Nigerians.

Specifically, the group commended the Tinubu-led government for improving the lives of students through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to campuses.

NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, said this when he led a solidarity march in Abuja alongside several Nigerian students. .

He said:

"We thank the Federal Government for the student loan scheme and the CNG buses distributed to students.

"These initiatives will greatly alleviate the transportation challenges many students face daily on campuses."

He also called on the federal government to address security concerns on campuses across the nation, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the learning environment for students.

NANs drums support for Tinubu administration

During the march, Emonefe highlighted NANS’ stance on national stability, making it clear that the student body supports efforts to maintain peace and progress in the country, Leadership reported

His words:

“We are not in support of any move to destabilize the country. Instead, we lend our support to the Federal Government and pray for the success of the Bola Tinubu administration."

Emonefe further stressed the significance of Nigeria’s Independence Day, recalling the sacrifices made by the nation's forefathers in the fight against colonialism.

NANs: Why many Nigeerians take independence for granted

Reflecting on the country's history, Emonefe lamented that many Nigerians take their independence and unity for granted, overlooking the harsh realities endured by previous generations under colonial rule.

His words:

"Many Nigerians forget the brutish and merciless life our grandfathers lived under colonialism. Independence is a precious gift, and we must appreciate and protect it."

He urged Nigerians to support their leaders, even when policies are disagreed upon, noting that their failure would affect the country as a whole.

Calls for patriotism among Nigerian students

Emonefe also emphasized the importance of patriotism among students, urging them to take pride in Nigeria’s achievements and rally behind their leaders.

He announced that NANS is planning a nationwide campaign to promote patriotism within the student community, stressing that students are the future leaders of the nation.

