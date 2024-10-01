International representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria on its 64th Independence Day

In a series of heartfelt messages on X, several international representatives extended their congratulations to Nigeria on its 64th Independence Day.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and France each highlighted their unique bonds with Nigeria and expressed their hopes for continued collaboration and prosperity.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria (@USinNigeria) wrote, "Congratulations to the people of Nigeria on your 64th Independence Day! The United States values our enduring partnership and looks forward to continued collaboration."

U.S., U.K., and France laud Nigeria’s Independence milestone

The British High Commission in Nigeria (@UKinNigeria) shared a message of unity and celebration: “We join His Majesty The King and @FCDOGovUK in congratulating the Federal Republic of Nigeria on its 64th Independence Anniversary. The 🇬🇧&🇳🇬 share a special bond along with the Commonwealth and we wish all Nigerians as well as those in the UK, a Happy Independence Day!”

Similarly, the French Embassy in Nigeria (@FranceinNigeria) expressed its commitment to a shared future: “As Nigeria marks 64 years of independence, @FranceInNigeria proudly celebrates this remarkable milestone with the people of Nigeria as a committed partner, working together for a shared future of peace, and prosperity. Happy Independence Day, Nigeria!”

These messages showed the strong international relationships Nigeria has fostered over the years, reflecting a global recognition of its journey and achievements since gaining independence.

