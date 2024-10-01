After US and UK Embassies in Nigeria Announce Shut Down, They Send a Message to Nigerians
- International representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria on its 64th Independence Day
- Each nation emphasized its unique bond with Nigeria and expressed hopes for continued collaboration and prosperity
- These messages reflect the strong international relationships Nigeria has cultivated over the years
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
In a series of heartfelt messages on X, several international representatives extended their congratulations to Nigeria on its 64th Independence Day.
The United States, the United Kingdom, and France each highlighted their unique bonds with Nigeria and expressed their hopes for continued collaboration and prosperity.
The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria (@USinNigeria) wrote, "Congratulations to the people of Nigeria on your 64th Independence Day! The United States values our enduring partnership and looks forward to continued collaboration."
U.S., U.K., and France laud Nigeria’s Independence milestone
The British High Commission in Nigeria (@UKinNigeria) shared a message of unity and celebration: “We join His Majesty The King and @FCDOGovUK in congratulating the Federal Republic of Nigeria on its 64th Independence Anniversary. The 🇬🇧&🇳🇬 share a special bond along with the Commonwealth and we wish all Nigerians as well as those in the UK, a Happy Independence Day!”
Similarly, the French Embassy in Nigeria (@FranceinNigeria) expressed its commitment to a shared future: “As Nigeria marks 64 years of independence, @FranceInNigeria proudly celebrates this remarkable milestone with the people of Nigeria as a committed partner, working together for a shared future of peace, and prosperity. Happy Independence Day, Nigeria!”
These messages showed the strong international relationships Nigeria has fostered over the years, reflecting a global recognition of its journey and achievements since gaining independence.
US embassy moves to new service provider
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians.
The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.
Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation. Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.