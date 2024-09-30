The federal government of Nigeria declares public holiday to celebrate historical events, festive or religious occasions

The office of the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is saddled with the responsibility of announcing public holiday

The case is not different in October 2024 as Tunji-Ojo has declared public holiday for Nigeria's 64th Independence Day celebration

FCT, Abuja - Almost every month in the Gregorian calendar is filled with public holidays set aside by the federal government of Nigeria for the celebration of religious events, and festive and national occasions.

These days are nationally recognized days when most businesses and other institutions are closed for people to celebrate and commemorate.

It is no different in October as the federal government has already declared Tuesday, October 1 as a public holiday for the commemoration of the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Nigeria became a sovereign nation on October 1 1960 after gaining its independence from Great Britain.

The minister of Interior, Dr., admonished Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead as they celebrate the nation's Independence Day.

The Independence Day celebration is the only national public holiday that will be observed by the federal government in October 2024.

