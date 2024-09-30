BREAKING: Tinubu to Address Nigerians on Independence Day, Details Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu is reportedly set to address Nigerians on Tuesday, October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day
- According to the presidency, the broadcast is part of activities outlined by the government to celebrate Independence Day
- The presidency, in a statement, then urged media houses, broadcast, print and online media, to join the nation's national network for the broadcast
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will address the country in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday morning, October 1, in celebration of Independence Day.
Bayo Onanuga, the president's special assistant on information and strategy, noted that the broadcast is part of activities scheduled for the commemoration of the 64th Independence Day celebration of Nigeria.
The statement reads in part:
"Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for broadcasts.
Nigeria's independence journey
Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960. The country's first prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, played a key role in the transition to independence. However, the early years of independence were marked by regional and ethnic tensions, which ultimately led to the collapse of the First Republic in 1966.
In January 1966, a military coup led by General Aguiyi Ironsi overthrew the democratically elected government, marking the beginning of military rule in Nigeria. Ironsi's regime was short-lived, as another coup in July 1966 led by General Yakubu Gowon took control. Gowon's regime ruled Nigeria throughout the Biafran Civil War (1967-1970), which resulted in significant human suffering and economic devastation.
The country transitioned back to democracy in 1999 with the Fourth Republic, led by President Olusegun Obasanjo. Since 1999, Nigeria has maintained a democratic system, with presidents including Umaru Yar'Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari, and Bola Tinubu.
See the presidency's statement here:
Independence Day: Nigeria's greatest achievement
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is celebrating its 64th Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, and the great question had been, what was its greatest achievement?
In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, responded strikingly to the question.
Since October 1, 1960, when Nigeria got its independence from the colonial master, the country has experienced several military rules.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844