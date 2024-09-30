President Bola Tinubu is reportedly set to address Nigerians on Tuesday, October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day

According to the presidency, the broadcast is part of activities outlined by the government to celebrate Independence Day

The presidency, in a statement, then urged media houses, broadcast, print and online media, to join the nation's national network for the broadcast

The presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will address the country in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday morning, October 1, in celebration of Independence Day.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special assistant on information and strategy, noted that the broadcast is part of activities scheduled for the commemoration of the 64th Independence Day celebration of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:

"Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to connect to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for broadcasts.

Nigeria's independence journey

Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960. The country's first prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, played a key role in the transition to independence. However, the early years of independence were marked by regional and ethnic tensions, which ultimately led to the collapse of the First Republic in 1966.

In January 1966, a military coup led by General Aguiyi Ironsi overthrew the democratically elected government, marking the beginning of military rule in Nigeria. Ironsi's regime was short-lived, as another coup in July 1966 led by General Yakubu Gowon took control. Gowon's regime ruled Nigeria throughout the Biafran Civil War (1967-1970), which resulted in significant human suffering and economic devastation.

The country transitioned back to democracy in 1999 with the Fourth Republic, led by President Olusegun Obasanjo. Since 1999, Nigeria has maintained a democratic system, with presidents including Umaru Yar'Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari, and Bola Tinubu.

Independence Day: Nigeria's greatest achievement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is celebrating its 64th Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, and the great question had been, what was its greatest achievement?

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, responded strikingly to the question.

Since October 1, 1960, when Nigeria got its independence from the colonial master, the country has experienced several military rules.

