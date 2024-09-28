Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1 a public holiday to commemorate the Nation’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

FG declares Tuesday a public holiday to celebrate Nigeria's 64th Independence anniversary Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajan, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, September 28.

“Aligning himself with the theme for the Anniversary, the Minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead, realizing that a Nigeria of our dream can only be built when we unite.

“While wishing Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Anniversary, Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the citizens to continue to be steadfast in nation-building”,

Source: Legit.ng