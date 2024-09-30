Sheikh Abdurrahman Azzamfari attributes the ongoing insecurity in Zamfara State to self-interest, greed, and political motivations

The cleric urges the community to pray for and support key figures such as the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G. Musa

Azzamfari condemns influential individuals he describes as "enemies of the people," who benefit from the ongoing violence

Zamfara State — Sheikh Abdurrahman Azzamfari, a prominent cleric, has said self-interest, greed, and politics are the reasons for the continued insecurity in Zamfara state.

Sheikh Azzamfari, stated this while delivering a message in Hausa, shedding light on the deep-seated security challenges plaguing Zamfara State.

The cleric said:

"This problem is like the case of two elephants fighting; who will suffer the most? The grass.

“The insecurity in the north is a huge problem and there are many factors involved—like personal interest, politics, illiteracy; and only Almighty God can put an end to it."

Calls for prayers, support for Matawalle, CDS

The cleric also issued a clarion call for prayers and support for the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G. Musa, in their relentless battle against banditry and insecurity in the northern region."

Cleric speaks on enemies of Zamfara state

He pointed fingers at influential individuals he labelled as "enemies of the people," accusing them of profiting from the ongoing violence for political gain, as reported by Daily Independence.

Azzamfari pointed out that some political actors do not wish to see an end to the insecurity, fearing it could jeopardize their political aspirations in the 2027 elections.

He said:

“Some people don’t want to see the end of insecurity because if it ends, some people’s political stake has come to an end; and they don’t want that because they want to use it for campaign."

He further noted:

“For these kinds of people, they would rather see everyone suffer than lose their interest."

Cleric hails Matawalle, CDS, others

While condemning the actions of these individuals, Azzamfari commended the tireless efforts of Dr. Matawalle and General Musa, New Telegraph reported.

He noted:

“These leaders have become targets of those who do not want to see peace return to the state.

“The good efforts that Matawalle is making to end this incessant violence cannot be allowed to come to fruition by those who thrive in chaos."

Zamfara governor reports Defence Minister to NSA over banditry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal has intensified accusations against Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over alleged ties to banditry in the state.

The governor revealed on Tuesday, September 25, that he had reported Matawalle’s alleged involvement to National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Lawal claimed he had presented concrete evidence to both the NSA and President Tinubu concerning Matawalle’s alleged role in aiding banditry, which has plagued Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria’s northwest.

