A group of lawyers, the Centre for Truth and Justice, has rejected reports of court cases against Defence Minister Bello Matawalle, calling them false

The group alleged that Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal orchestrated the smear campaign to discredit Matawalle's successes

The governor has also been accused of supporting banditry for personal political gain and using insecurity to boost his 2027 election chances

Abuja, FCT - The Centre for Truth and Justice (CTJ), a group of lawyers, has dismissed reports of court cases against the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, labelling them as fabrications aimed at derailing his anti-banditry efforts.

At a press conference, CTJ's Barrister Napoleon Otache alleged that Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, orchestrated the smear campaign to discredit Matawalle's successes in combating banditry.

The Centre for Truth and Justice dismissed reports of court cases against the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle. Photo credit: CTJ

Source: UGC

Otache stated that a meticulous examination of court records revealed no evidence to support the claims.

"These allegations, however, are entirely unfounded and baseless. Worse still, they are the handiwork of elements within the Zamfara state government, led by none other than the sitting Governor, Dauda Lawal, who seems to have launched a coordinated attack on the honourable minister," he said.

Governor Lawal accused of supporting banditry

The CTJ accused Governor Lawal of funding and supporting banditry for personal political gain, using insecurity to position himself as a 'saviour' ahead of the 2027 elections.

Otache highlighted Matawalle's efforts in neutralizing notorious bandit kingpins, including Kachalla, and collaborating with the Nigerian military to restore peace and security in Zamfara.

The CTJ called on the media to verify sources and report accurately.

The lawyers' group expressed support for Minister Matawalle, praising his courage and dedication in the fight against banditry.

"I swore by Holy Quran”: Matawalle

In a related development, Matawalle said he has no connection with banditry in Zamfara state and the northwest region.

The minister said he was the only governor who had sworn by the Holy Quran.

Matawalle, who is the immediate past governor of Zamfara state, said he made his commissioners and all appointees in his administration swear by the Holy Quran before they were appointed.

Source: Legit.ng