Nigeria will be celebrating its 64th Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, with several challenges facing the country

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, urged Nigerians to shun tribalism and religious extremism

According to the political commentator, Independence Day is what all Nigerians should celebrate, especially the uninterrupted democracy since 1999

Nigeria, a West African country with an estimated population of over 200 million, will celebrate its 64th Independence Anniversary on October 1.

Speaking on the independent day in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, urged people to shun tribalism to move the country forward.

According to Gaffar, celebrating independence is worth celebrating, particularly the uninterrupted democracy since 1999.

He said:

“While there have been several commendable things worth celebrating about the country as it becomes 64, one of which is its uninterrupted democratic system since 1999, there is still a long road to go to achieving the Nigeria our heroes past envisaged. It is a collective effort that requires Nigerians to shun tribalism and religious extremism.”

How tribalism affects Nigeria's growth

Tribalism and religious extremism have long been entrenched in Nigeria's socio-political fabric, fueling tensions and conflicts. The country's over 250 ethnic groups, with three main groups (Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba, and Igbo), often prioritize ethnic loyalty over national identity. This has led to divisive politics, resource competition, and periodic violence.

Religious extremism, particularly between Muslims and Christians, has also exacerbated tensions. The Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, which began in 2009, has killed thousands and displaced millions while smaller sectarian groups continue to emerge. The Middle Belt region has witnessed repeated clashes between Fulani herdsmen and indigenous farming communities, often along ethnic and religious lines.

Nigeria's achievements since 1960

