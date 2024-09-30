The Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has called for nationwide protests on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1

CHRICED’s Executive Director, Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi, listed ten reasons for the protests

Zikirullahi emphasized that Nigeria's democracy is in jeopardy, with poor governance, rising ethnic and religious divisions, among others

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has called for nationwide protests on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the centre urged citizens to take to the streets to demand justice and reforms.

CHRICED founder, Ibrahim Zikirullahi, advises Nigeria to protest on October 1 Photo credit: Ibrahim Zikirullahi/@Nigerianstories

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reports that this follows in the footsteps of the #EndBadGovernance protest, a movement in which young Nigerians rose against economic hardship and corruption.

Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED, warned that Nigerians cannot remain silent in the face of growing injustice and deteriorating living conditions.

His words:

“We are not docile. We are not cowards. Nigerians must rise to reclaim their dignity.

"We cannot be silenced while our leaders continue to enrich themselves at the expense of the people."

CHRICED’s 10 reasons for October 1 protest

Zikirullahi listed ten core reasons why Nigerians must protest on Independence Day, calling it a day to reflect on the state of the nation and demand change:

1. Widespread poverty and unemployment

Zikirullahi lamented the worsening economic conditions, with millions of Nigerians unable to afford basic necessities.

He asked:

"How do you celebrate independence when your people can’t afford a loaf of bread or clean water?”

2. Corruption and mismanagement

The centre accused the government of siphoning billions of naira meant to cater to the needs of the Nigerian people.

He asked:

“For the corrupt elite, this day is about enriching themselves through fraudulent procurement."

3. Lack of security

The worsening insecurity in Nigeria was another major issue highlighted. Zikirullahi stated,

"How can Nigerians travel from one state to another, fearing for their lives? Is that what independence looks like?"

4. Hunger and economic hardship

Speaking on the economic situation in the country, the centre said:

"We are living in a country where even graduates roam the streets for years without jobs."

He emphasized the crippling impact of rising food prices and inflation.

5. Electoral corruption

CHRICED pointed to the rigging of elections and vote-buying as evidence that Nigeria’s democracy is in peril.

Zikirullahi stated:

"We are stuck in a cycle where elections are rigged, and the will of the people doesn’t matter."

6. Government's repressive policies

Zikirullahi criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for policies that are making life harder for average Nigerians, calling them:

“wicked and designed to oppress.”

7. Poor governance and lack of accountability

Addressing concerns on poor governance and lack of accountability from the Nigerian leaders, he said:

“From the presidency to the local government level, we are seeing nothing but poor governance and a total lack of accountability."

8. Excessive spending on politicians

The group criticized the excessive spending on politicians and their families.

He pointedly referred to recent decisions such as purchasing luxury vehicles for officials and approving billions for palliative measures that never reach the people.

9. Failure of educational and healthcare systems

Zikirullahi, speaking on educational development and Nigeria's healthcare systems, said:

"Our educational system has collapsed, and healthcare is a nightmare. Students graduate with no future prospects, and hospitals are underfunded,"

10. Rising ethnic and religious divisions

CHRICED highlighted the lack of national unity, stating,

"Since independence, we have failed to build a national consciousness that unites Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines."

Presidency moves to stop #FearlessInOctober protest

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has started moving to prevent a repeat of days of sustained protests in October with the planned #FearlessInOctober protests.

The planned mass action on October 1, tagged #FearlessInOctober, is another round of protests following the #Endbad governance protests that occurred between August 1 and 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng