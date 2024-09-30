As Nigeria approaches its 64th Independence Day, by Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye has reiterated the need for a demonstration as a result of hardship

Aye emphasised the urgent need for the demonstration, highlighting the severe impact of soaring prices on everyday Nigerians

Aye urged all affected Nigerians to unite and participate in the protest, asserting that their collective voices are essential for driving positive change

FCT, Abuja—As Nigeria approaches its 64th Independence Day, the voices of the nation’s youth are growing louder in their call for a protest on Tuesday, October 1.

Activists and concerned citizens alike are rallying together to highlight the urgent need for government accountability in light of the country's ongoing economic hardships.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye, Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, emphasised the urgent need for this demonstration, stating,

“The protest is very necessary at this point in time. I do hope that the government will listen to the cries and demands of the Nigerian people.

"Many young Nigerians are feeling the brunt of soaring prices for goods, commodities, and services, leaving them struggling to survive. People are dying of hunger and starvation."

Aye speaks on increasing cost of social amenities

Aye, speaking on the skyrocketing cost of food commodities, said:

“Many Nigerians are barely surviving. People are dying of hunger and starvation, and it's clear that those in authority appear unbothered or disturbed by the suffering that their policies have subjected Nigerians to.”

Aye: Why Nigerians should not be stopped from demonstrating

Aye called on all Nigerians affected by this policy change to unite and make their voices heard.

“All Nigerians who have been impacted must come out in their numbers to press home our demands.

“If we do not, we will not see any positive change from this administration. This is our moment to stand together."

October 1 protesters give Tinubu condition

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the planned nationwide protests on October 1 have asked President Bola Tinubu to return the petrol subsidy.

The return of the petrol subsidy was one of the obvious demands of young Nigerians who took to the streets in August to protest the country's economic woes.

