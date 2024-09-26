Chrisantus Uche recently completed a transfer from Primera Federación outfit, AD Ceuta FC, to La Liga in Spain

The 21-year-old has developed into a mainstay in the setup of the Madrid-based club, Getafe CF, under manager Pepe Bordalás

The versatile Nigerian midfielder has opened up about what he considers a subtle, unpleasant experience in the Spanish league

Chrisantus Uche has candidly shared his unpleasant experiences in the Spanish football league thus far.

The Nigerian midfielder, who was playing in the third tier of Spain's football hierarchy just a year ago, has seen his stock rise dramatically, catching the attention of the Madrid-based club, Getafe CF.

Uche has repaid the faith shown in him with a stunning debut goal against Athletic Club, leading manager Pepe Bordalás to frequently include him in the starting lineup.

However, amidst his rapid ascent in La Liga, the 21-year-old recently opened up in an interview, detailing some of the unsavoury incidents he has faced in the league.

Speaking with ESPN Africa, he recounted instances of racism and perceived unfair treatment by referees.

“In the first two or three La Liga games, I saw that the referees are not good. When I was fouled, the referee just told me to get up.

It was a foul, and he should have called it. But when someone else gets hit, the referee blows the whistle right away.

It hurts a lot. You can’t do anything, and you feel powerless. The referee can do what he wants. He needs to stop the game. This isn’t right,” Uche expressed.

The midfielder also voiced his distress over racial slurs, stating he had been subjected to derogatory names on the pitch with no intervention from match officials.

“They call me a [expletive] black man, and the referees do nothing,” he lamented.

As the young midfielder's comments continue to generate buzz, Getafe president Ángel Torres has subtly downplayed his claims, suggesting that Uche’s limited understanding of Spanish could be contributing to the misunderstandings.

Getafe president on Uche’s claim

The president of the Madrid club, speaking in an interview, echoed the thoughts of assistant manager Patri Moreno, who suggested that the player’s limited understanding of Spanish might explain his comments.

“But he doesn’t understand! How can he make those claims? Once he has been here for a year or two and can understand and speak Spanish, he can express his opinions freely. Let’s hope that the relevant committees or authorities take this into account,” Torres told Sport.

Uche, who played for Getafe in their La Liga defeat against Barcelona, will be looking to help the Azulones secure their first win of the season when they host Deportivo Alavés at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on September 28.

