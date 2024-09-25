BREAKING: Presidency Rules Out Tinubu Intervening in Dangote, NNPCL Fuel Price Feud, Gives Reason
- The presidency has washed its hands off the fuel pricing face-off between the NNPCL and Dangote refinery
- The presidency stated that the two parties are at liberty to determine their market prices for consumers
- President Bola Tinubu's key aide, Bayo Onanuga, said considering the petroleum market has been deregulated, both Dangote and NNPCL, as oil refiners and marketers, are allowed to set their prices for petrol
FCT, Abuja - The presidency on Wednesday, September 25, said President Bola Tinubu, will not intervene in the ongoing fuel price controversy between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser information and strategy, disclosed this while speaking with state house correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja.
Onanuga explained that the NNPCL is a limited liability company, and it "has the right to fix the price of its own and so on.”
He said:
“The PMS (premium motor spirit) field, the PMS regime, has been deregulated. Dangote is a private company. NNPCL should not forget it’s a limited liability company.
“Whatever controversy both of them are having is their problem."
Onanuga continued:
"As far as this is concerned, the government is not dabbling into this controversy. Dangote as a private company is working on his own. NNPC is a limited liability company, and it has the right to fix the price of its own and so on.”
