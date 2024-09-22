The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency to combat escalating banditry

The APC alleges that Governor Dauda Lawal is sabotaging Federal efforts to fight banditry for political reasons

The call for a state of emergency highlights the urgent need for decisive action to restore peace and stability in Zamfara

In a fervent appeal, the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state to bolster the fight against banditry.

The APC, through a statement signed by its spokesperson Yusuf Idris, alleged that Governor Dauda Lawal has been undermining the Federal Government's efforts to combat banditry.

The party claims that Governor Lawal's actions are politically motivated, aimed at ensuring that his predecessor, Bello Mattawalle, does not succeed.

The spokesperson claimed the ongoing onslaught against bandits, which has started yielding positive results, is being sabotaged by Governor Lawal for political reasons.

APC: Declare state of emergency in Zamfara

The statement reads thus:

“The current onslaught on bandits/terrorists in Zamfara State by the military in the northwestern states under the coordination/supervision of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle on the instructions and directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu certainly, is yielding unpredictable unprecedented results”.

“Bandits’ leaders and their gangs who hitherto thought they were powerful as they laid siege on the region have been subdued by the current development”

“The Federal government’s fight against banditry is quite impressive and needs to be sustained at all cost so that the region will be free from all forms of criminalities”.

“But as a party, we observe with dismay how the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal is trying to sabotage the ongoing onslaught through his media campaigns to distract the effort of the federal government under the coordination of the Minister of State for Defence to succeed”.

“This is because the ongoing military operations is scuttling his 2027 campaigns plan in which he intended to use insecurity as he did during the 2023 general elections”.

“The Governor has never in anyway supported military operations in the state in terms of logistics, rather he has been too confrontational that at one point, the military had to warn him to steer clear from their activities and efforts to flush out bandits from the state in particular and northwestern states in general”.

“He is of the belief that he can now use the operation to his own advantage and also further fight the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle as he is blinded along with his co-travellers”.

“He is not happy by the fact that the successful current military operations are being coordinated and supervised by his political rival to his disappointment”.

“He is now bent on distracting the operation through media campaigns and propaganda just as he is toying with the security of lives and properties of innocent Zamfara citizens for his political gains”.

“This is why we are calling on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on Zamfara so as to spoil the mischievous plan”.

“This need is highly desirable so that the operation can go unhindered and the security operatives can go into the state without the governor and government of Zamfara politicizing the manhunt”.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has already begun by portraying himself as if he’s the sole sponsor of the operation for which he has no hand”.

Zamfara govt prioritising family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Zamfara State government has been alleged of prioritising family and friends over the welfare of the masses.

This allegation was made by Anas Abdullahi Kaura, the spokesperson to the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, while speaking to reporters in Abuja.

